A woman in her 50s has been found dead at a block of flats in Lincoln.

Police were called to Shuttleworth House, at Stamp End at 9.45pm on Monday 27 March where they found the woman.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. Her next of kin has been informed.

Lincolnshire police say there is no "apparent connection" between this incident and an ongoing murder investigation also taking place at the flats.

Inspector Sarah Edwards said, “Our thoughts are with the woman and her family. Whilst they come to terms with their loss, we would appeal for calm in the community and ask that people do not speculate about the circumstances of this tragedy.

This is another deeply distressing incident, the second to hit this community within days, and we appreciate there will be upset and distress. There are currently no known links between this incident and the murder investigation.”