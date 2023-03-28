Police have charged a 27-year-old man with murder following the discovery of a body in a village near Lincoln.

Officers responded to concerns for the welfare of Holly Bramley at Shuttleworth House in Lincoln on Sunday 26 March.

The 26-year-old's body was found in nearby Bessingham. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Nicholas Metson, of Shuttleworth House, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Another 27-year-old man remains in police custody.

A police presence remains at Shuttleworth House as inquiries continue

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt said: “Inquiries are still ongoing, and we would urge anyone who has any information or footage to get in touch, as even the smallest bit of information might prove vital to our investigation.”

"Searches were conducted in the Bassingham area relating to the recovery of a body. This is still ongoing and residents will continue to see an increase police presence in the area."

We are still appealing for anyone in the Bassingham area review their dashcam footage, doorbell footage and CCTV between the hours of 12 noon on Friday 24 March and 4pm on Saturday 25 March in case they have captured anything significant."