Detectives investigating the discovery of a body in a village near Lincoln have made a second arrest.

A 27-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of murder. Another 27-year-old man previously arrested remains in police custody.

A police presence remains at Shuttleworth House as inquiries continue

It follows the launch of a murder investigation after concerns for the welfare of a 26-year-old woman at Shuttleworth House in Lincoln.

Police are continuing their inquiries in the Lincoln area and Bassingham where her body was found and are appealing to anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to get in touch.

