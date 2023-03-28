Police have released the name of a teenager who died after being hit by a car on the A64 in North Yorkshire.

George Sawyer from Farnley Tyas near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a black BMW between the A659 at Tadcaster and the A1237 Askham Bryan at around 1.20am on Monday 27 March.

The 18-year-old died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, is helping officers with their investigation.

The road was fully closed all morning. The westbound side reopened at around 2pm, but the eastbound side remained shut for investigation and recovery work. All lanes are now open.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to "anyone who may have seen George in the area or the black BMW, to get in touch, along with anyone who has dashcam footage of either, to come forward."

