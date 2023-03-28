An investigation is underway after a miniature Shetland pony was found in Doncaster suffering the "worst injuries" an RSPCA inspector had ever seen in her 16-year career.

Thumbelina - as she has now been named - had horrific neck wounds and would have died without urgent medical treatment.

The little mare had been dumped next to the River Don at the Jubilee Bridge in Thorne. She was spotted by a member of the public who contacted the RSPCA.

Inspector Tamsin Drysdale said when she approached Thumbelina she was in "terrible pain and discomfort".

She said: "She was understandably distressed and it would have taken many weeks of neglect, if not longer, for her to have deteriorated into such an awful state.

"I don’t think she would have survived much longer without veterinary intervention.

It’s going to take time, but we’re cautiously optimistic that she will go on to make a full recovery. "

Thumbelina - who wasn't microchipped - is expected to make a full recovery Credit: RSPCA

As well as the lacerations on her neck, the little pony is also receiving treatment for an abscess on her lower gum and has deformed back legs, which the vet believes could have been caused by her being tethered for long periods of time.

Thumbelina - who wasn't microchipped - is making good progress at the home of an RSPCA fosterer.

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone who recognises her, or has information which could help their investigation, to get in touch.

