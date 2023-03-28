A transgender woman has been sent to a male prison after being jailed for stabbing her partner and trying her up.

Zara Jade was sentenced to nine years with an additional three years on licence after pleading guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault and robbery, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 54-year-old was appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Monday 27 March after the attack at a Halifax flat last August.

Police said Jade stabbed her partner with a small knife and falsely imprisoned her while demanding her card's pin before leaving her restrained while she went to a cash machine to withdraw cash.

Officers were informed when a scheduled visit from a nurse to the victim uncovered substantial injuries inflicted by Jade, the force said.

Detective Constable Nicola Kirk of the Calderdale safeguarding team said: "We welcome the sentence handed to Jade for the truly awful abuse that she subjected her partner to.

"I want to pay tribute to her victim for the courage she has shown in coming forward and supporting a prosecution which has resulted in the substantial sentence she has received.

New rules banning some transgender women from female prisons in England and Wales came into force last month.

The extra measure came after the controversy in Scotland regarding Isla Bryson, a transgender woman who was convicted of raping two women before transitioning from a man known as Adam Graham.

The 31-year-old rapist was convicted in late January and was taken to Cornton Vale, Scotland's only all-female facility, to be held in segregation to await sentencing.

Following an outcry from the public and politicians, Bryson was moved to the male estate within days and an urgent review was commissioned by Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown.

