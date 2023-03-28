Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Hull have charged two men with murder.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation on Princes Dock Street in the city centre at around 11.20pm on Friday 24 March 2023 where they found an injured man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died later. Specially trained officers are supporting the man's family.

Extra police patrols have been put in place as part of the investigation Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Humberside police said:"Tyler Ridley, aged 18, of Lissett Grove, Hull, and Bradley Moyo, aged 18, of Whisperwood Way, Hull, were arrested and have since been charged with murder.Both appeared at Hull Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 28 March) where they were remanded into custody to appear at Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday 29 March)."Six other people who were arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody whilst enquiries continue.