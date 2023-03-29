Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a village in Lincolnshire have charged a second man in connection with her murder.

Lincolnshire Police began an investigation after concerns were raised for the welfare of Holly Bramley, 26, at Shuttleworth House, Lincoln, on Sunday 26 March. Her body was found during searches in the village of Bassingham.

Josh Hancock, 27, of Walnut Close in Waddington, has been charged with assisting an offender and disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner.

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Nicholas Metson, 27, of Shuttleworth House in Lincoln, was charged on Tuesday with the murder of Ms Bramley, whose married name was Metson.

Magistrates remanded him in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 3 May.

The force said no-one else was being sought in connection with the incident. Enquiries and searches are continuing.

