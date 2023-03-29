Police have released the name of a man who was stabbed to death in Hull.

Kamil Milczarczyk was stabbed on Princes Dock Street at around 11.20pm on Friday, 24 March. The 24-year-old died in hospital shortly after.

Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lisset Grove, and Bradley Moyo, 18, of Skelton Avenue, appeared at Hull Crown Court today after being charged with murder.

A further five people have now also been charged with murder.

Brandon Thompson, 21, of Clanthorpe, Corey Burrows, 18, of 1st Avenue, and three teenage boys who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all been charged with murder and appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court today. They are all due to appear at Hull Crown Court tomorrow.

As well as the seven people charged with murder, a further six men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Humberside Police says the six men are all in police custody and are currently being questioned.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Kamil’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy at this extremely difficult time."

