A thief who attacked police as he was taken to hospital after injuring himself while shoplifting has been jailed.

Lee Alderson, 32, fell and hit his head while stealing items from a Co-op store in Colburn, North Yorkshire, on 22 February.

Police were called and Alderson was arrested. He kicked an officer in the chest as he was being put in a police vehicle, before being taken to hospital in Darlington.

He then continued to behave aggressively, shouting and swearing at members of the public and medical staff.

He also spat in the face of a police officer. The following day he abused a healthcare professional at Harrogate Police Station.

Alderson pleaded guilty at York Magistrates' Court to theft, assaulting two emergency workers and using threatening language.

He was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison. He will be subject to a Community Behaviour Order after his release, requiring him to attend drug recovery appointments and banning him from drinking in public.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Assaults against police officers and staff will never be tolerated, and we have a robust process in place for investigating offences and bringing those responsible to justice.

"If you assault a police officer or any other emergency services worker, you will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law, which will frequently end in a prison sentence. That’s how serious this offence is."

