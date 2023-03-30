Ten people have now been charged with murder after a 24-year-old man was attacked and fatally stabbed.

Humberside Police said three more men charged in connection with the death of Kamil Milczarczyk were due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 30 March.

On Friday, 24 March, officers were called to reports of a fight at around 11.20pm on Princes Dock Street and found Mr Milczarczyk had been stabbed.

Despite being taken to hospital for treatment he died from his injuries shortly afterwards.

In the days since his death, Humberside Police have charged the following 10 people with murder;

Jack Briggs, 21, of Milldane, Hull

Henri Hairsine, 22, of Milldane, Hull

Mason Opie-Palmer, 19, of Dawnay Drive, Hull

Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lisset Grove Hull

Bradley Moyo, 18, of Whisperwood Way, Hull

Brandon Thompson, 21, of Clanthorpe, Hull

Corey Burrows, 18, of First Avenue, Hull

Three teenage boys who cannot be named for legal reasons, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

Officers said three people remain in custody and are being questioned by detectives in connection with the incident.

