A man who was caught with three guns, ammunition and cocaine worth £11,000 when police raided his home has been jailed.

Specialist officers acting on intelligence executed a search warrant at Rocky Hoban’s property in Broadlea Mount, Bramley, Leeds, on 7 November last year.

They found a bag in a wardrobe containing two sawn-off shotguns and a blank-firing handgun adapted to fire live ammunition.

They also seized 15 rounds of adapted 8mm ammunition for the handgun, live shotgun cartridges, including some that appeared to have been adapted, and two bags of steel ball bearings, which can be used to modify ammunition.

4oz of cocaine was seized from Hoban's house. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

They also found 4oz of cocaine.

Hoban was charged with three counts of possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing modified ammunition and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court today and was jailed for 10 years.

Rocky Hoban. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Det Insp Michael Herbert, of the Leeds District Programme Precision Team, said: "Illegally held firearms and ammunition such as these have the potential to kill or cause serious injury and have no place in the hands of criminals.

"These deadly weapons have been taken off the streets through the continued work of specialist officers targeting those involved in the organised supply of drugs and the firearms offences so often associated with this criminal trade.

"I hope the significant sentence that Hoban has received will send a very clear message to those involved in gun and drug crime of the penalties they can expect, and also provide some reassurance to the community."

