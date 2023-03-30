Police are looking for a man who "violently" pushed a nine-year-old girl at a concert.

The girl was attending a gig by hip hop band N-Dubz at Sheffield's Motorpoint Arena when she was allegedly assaulted on 18 November last year.

The man is then alleged to have verbally threatened the girl’s father before leaving. The incident happened between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

PC Karen Liles, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries in connection to this investigation, and I am now appealing for anyone who recognises this man to come forward and assist us.

“An evening that should have been of enjoyment for a little girl turned into a frightening experience and we are keen to find those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

