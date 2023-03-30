Play Brightcove video

Firefighters have condemned a "reckless" TikTok user who filmed himself riding on top of a moving fire engine.

The video, with the caption "A ride down the beachfront from the fire services!", shows the point of view of the unidentified man as the emergency vehicle travels along Foreshore Road in Scarborough.

He can be heard shouting: "I'm on top of a fire truck. Oh my god! Talk about a trip to Scarborough."

As the fire engine pulls to a stop he adds: "I might be in a little bit of trouble."

He then refuses to climb down after a firefighter orders him off.

The video has been viewed more than 540,000 times and gained 51,000 likes.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, 29 March.

A spokesperson said: "This was unauthorised and as soon as he was spotted, the appliance was safely brought to a stop.

"Our crew checked for injuries before expressing their concerns around the dangerous behaviour.

"The man, who was joined by two others on foot, became verbally aggressive and abusive towards our crew."

They added the matter had been reported to North Yorkshire Police.

"We know most people would know how reckless this behaviour was, it could have led to some very serious injuries, if not worse," the statement said.

"But we are well aware of the power of social media. If your children have viewed this footage, please talk to them about how dangerous this behaviour is – if we had received an emergency call, we could be writing a very different statement this morning."

North Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

