A teenager who stole his father's car to scout out a mosque for an attack has been found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism.

The then 15-year-old took his father's Lexus and drove to a mosque in Keighley, West Yorkshire, before he crashed it into a fence.

Prosecutors said the now 16-year-old, who lived near Bradford, held extreme right-wing views and had shown support to international terrorists such as Brenton Tarrant, who shot 51 people in two mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

During the trial, Leeds Crown Court was shown a picture the boy had drawn in his notebook manifesto. It shows a stickman surrounded by nazi symbols and names of notorious terrorists of recent years.

Police said he had a plan to conduct his own extreme right-wing inspired attack in the summer of 2022.

In a statement, Counter Terror Policing North East (CTP NE) said he was arrested in June 2022 after an investigation.

They added: "Following his arrest, officers thoroughly evidenced the preparatory steps the defendant had made as part of his plan.

"His crude extreme right wing mindset was also apparent from his digital search history where he idolised convicted international terrorists."

The teenager was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism after a three-week trial. He had already admitted five other terrorism offences and possessing a bladed article.

Det Ch Sup Int James Dunkerley, head of CTP NE, said: "Today’s verdict follows a thorough and comprehensive investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North- East.

"We are satisfied this individual acted in isolation and responded swiftly to prevent this escalating further.

"We’d like to reassure the public that there is no specific or increased threat to local communities as a result of this case."

Ch Sup Int Rob McCoubrey, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We recognise that the details of this case will cause understandable concern, particularly for those from our Muslim communities

"Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Teams will continue to be visible locally and will be on hand to speak to people regarding any concerns they may have."

