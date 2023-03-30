Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a teenager who has been missing for a week.

Fifteen-year-old Aston Rhodes, from Bradford, was reported missing shortly after 7.45pm on 23 March.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We believe he may be in need of medical treatment, and we are urgently need to make sure he is okay."

Aston has been described as tall and skinny with blond/brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit, black trainers and a grey shell coat.

Officers said the teenager has been seen in the Thorpe Edge area over the last couple of days.

