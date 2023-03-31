There has been problems on the roads in both the north and south parts of the Calendar region this morning with all traffic held on both the M1 southbound and A1 northbound.

All lanes were closed on the M1 southbound between J30 for Worksop and J29 for Chesterfield. This was due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Traffic was then released and as of 7.00am one lane is closed and there are delays for commuters of 30 minutes.

Further north and the A1(M) was closed northbound with traffic stationary from J48 for Boroughbridge and J49 for Thirsk. This was also because of an accident.

As of 7.00am two lanes remain closed with queuing traffic.

In Wakefield centre Kirkgate has been closed since the early hours from George Street to Sun Lane. This is due to a gas leak.

