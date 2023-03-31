A college has paid tribute to a "dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled" student who died when he was hit by a car.

Staff at Askham Bryan College near York said 18-year-old George Sawyer had a "brilliant sense of humour" and "the ability to make everyone in a room smile."

George, from Farnley Tyas in West Yorkshire, died on Monday, 27 March, after he was hit by a car when crossing the A64 in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said a black BMW was on the eastbound carriageway at around 1.20am when it hit the teenager, who died at the scene.

The road was closed between the A659 for Tadcaster and the A1237 for Askham Bryan for several hours while investigations took place.

The driver of the BMW is assisting officers with the investigation.

Askham Bryan principal Tim Whitaker said: “I want to express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to George’s family and friends at this terribly sad time.

“We have opened a book of condolence for students and staff, and our flag is flying at half-mast in George’s honour and will be a focal point for staff and students to pay their respects."

Mr Whitaker added: "George will be greatly missed by students and staff, who are trying to come to terms with this shocking and sudden loss. We are supporting them at this very difficult time.”

George was studying agriculture at the college and was described as having a "very promising future". Staff from the agriculture department said: “He was an outstanding, dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled student with a great passion for the course and agriculture in general.

“George will also be remembered for his brilliant sense of humour, the ability to make everyone in a room smile and to always lift the mood and get everyone working.

"He was a pleasure to teach, perfectly balancing a cheeky character and great sense of humour with a willingness to work and succeed that made him so popular among staff and fellow students alike.”

