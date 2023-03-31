A former police officer who pulled down a teenager's top and photographed her breasts on a night out has been jailed.

The 18-year-old victim said in an impact statement "all my trust for the police just went" after the sexual assault on 3 October 2020.

Former South Yorkshire Police PC and married father-of-four Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, was jailed for eight months on Friday, 31 March.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court heard the incident happened when Hinchcliffe was off duty and drinking in a pub in Wath upon Dearne with a group including other officers.

Judge Robin Mairs recounted the events to the court, describing how Hinchcliffe took a photograph of the woman wearing glasses and made lewd comments.

He then started flicking beer foam at her chest.

The judge said Hinchcliffe then pulled her top open and photographed her breasts before sending the image to a colleague.

The woman later received WhatsApp messages from Hinchcliffe with a picture of her and inappropriate emojis.

In an impact statement, the 18-year-old victim said: "I used to feel safe when I saw police officers. I never think that now.

"He sexually assaulted me when he should've been in a role that protects people."

Hinchcliffe was on trial at Leeds Crown Court

The judge told the former officer that his behaviour "betrays your fellow officers who do a decent, committed job and makes women feel mistrustful of the police force."

Judge Mairs said: "You were in your 40s and she was an 18-year-old.

"This was not committed whilst you were on police duties but it was committed in the company of other police officers."

Hinchliffe, who had a 20-year police career, resigned from the South Yorkshire force after his conviction in January.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: "This case demonstrates that wrongdoing and poor standards will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire Police.

"Whether our officers and staff are on duty or not, the public rightly expect us to portray the true values of policing at all times and this former officer fell woefully below these expectations."

She added: "I am mindful this hearing follows the release of the Casey report last week and wish to assure our communities that here in South Yorkshire Police we are doing absolutely everything we can to root out those who are not fit to represent your force."

Hinchliffe will be added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

