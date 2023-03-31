A police dog who injured himself chasing an armed suspect is back on patrol after two operations.

German shepherd Louis, who serves with South Yorkshire Police, injured his stomach when he jumped over a security fence while pursuing a suspect who ran from a car which failed to stop for officers earlier this month.

He was rushed to emergency vets and needed two operations but, according to his handler PC Dan Fox, "never lost his spirit."

PC Fox said Louis "loves his job" and "nothing stops him from apprehending suspects".

He said: “PD Louis jumped the fence following the suspect, and I did hear a squeal, but he didn’t stop, his dedication to catch the suspect had taken over.

“It was after retrieving him, I noticed blood coming down his legs and an injury to his stomach.

"I immediately got him to the vets, fearing the worse."

PC Dan Fox with police dog Louis (right) Credit: South Yorkshire Police

After taking four weeks to recover at home, Louis is back on the beat in South Yorkshire.

PC Fox said: “While he’s been loving the attention, extra treats and sofa days with his dad, he’s missed working.

"He loves his job, and I think his dedication to continue even when seriously injured is testament to that.”

The force has released a statement to thank PD Louis for his "dedication" to keeping South Yorkshire safe.

