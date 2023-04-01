A murder investigation is underway after a man and a teenager were 'violently' attacked in a taxi in Armley near Leeds.

Police officers were called to Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace at around 5.29pm on Friday 31 March by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

A 16-year-old male was also taken to hospital suffering serious but not life threatening injuries

Police cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace and the surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley of the Homicide and Major enquiry Team said:

“Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle. "

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage, CCTV of anything suspicious to get in touch.

