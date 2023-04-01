Police investigating the unexplained disappearance of a man from Leeds say they have "exhausted" every line of enquiry.

Jesus Moreno, 41, has not been seen since for 8 months after being reported missing in August 2022.

Despite extensive searches and investigations his whereabout are still unknown but officers say they are "committed" to resolving the case and getting the answers his family need.

Police say he caught a Harrogate-bound number 36 bus from Leeds bus station at 6.10am on Monday, August 1, and got off on the A61 Harrogate Road in the vicinity of Swindon Lane near Dunkeswick at 6.39am.

CCTV footage shows him near to Harewood Bridge at 8.14am that morning and then showed him entering a field on the Leeds side of the bridge, opposite Harewood Bridge Sawmills.

Last confirmed sighting

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, with the logo of his Piglove Brewing Co business on it, black jeans and carrying a black Vans rucksack with a chequered pattern on it.

This was the last confirmed sighting of Mr Moreno on 1 August 2022 Credit: West Yorkshire Police

He was known to have previously visited nearby beauty spots on the River Wharfe at Netherby and a number of searches have been undertaken in the surrounding countryside where he was last seen.

Specialist marine and underwater search teams have scoured the River Wharfe down to Ulleskelf, in North Yorkshire, along with examinations of specific locations along the waterway.

CCTV of Jesus Moreno near Harewood Bridge on Monday, August 1 Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Detectives from Leeds District CID have conducted extensive enquiries over the time since he was reported missing, but this work has not yielded any new information to help find him.

This has included following up on various reports of sightings of him across the country that resulted from media appeals.

None of those reports were confirmed as being him and they are believed to be well-intentioned sightings of males of similar appearance.

Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk, who has overseen the missing person investigation, said: “We recently met with Jesus’s family to give them a detailed overview of the work that we have been carrying out to find him since he was reported missing.

“We are acutely aware that they are continuing to go through a really difficult time while his disappearance remains unresolved.

“It is completely out of character for him to go missing like this and to remain out of contact with his family and friends for such a long period of time.

“As it stands, we have explored and exhausted every possible line of enquiry to find him, and unfortunately that has not brought us any progress beyond the last confirmed sighting of him at Harewood Bridge.

“We remain committed to finding him and would welcome any new information that could assist us.”

