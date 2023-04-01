Two men have been jailed for murder and manslaughter after a man was stabbed to death as he tried to help a friend retrieve his stolen bankcard.

Police found Tony Steel, aged 41, suffering stab wounds near Haggs Hill Farm in Ossett. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Enquiries confirmed that there had been two other incidents that day leading up to the assault.

Tony Steel had gone to a flat in Ossett with his friends over a bank card theft

The first happened when Lorraine Hargreaves had gone to Haggs Hill Farm in Ossett trying to sell salmon to Mr Steel's friend, Donald Price.

Hargreaves then returned about 10 minutes later with Christopher Donaldson and Anthony Sladek.

All three assaulted Mr Price, with him being punched to the face several times, causing cuts and bruises. During this incident, Hargreaves also stole Mr Price’s bank card.

A couple of hours later Mr Price, alongside two friends, one of which was Tony Steel went to Hargreave's flat at Parkfield View to confront her over the theft.

Leeds Crown Court heard that it was at this point a confrontation took place and Mr Steel was stabbed. All three ran from the scene after realising Mr Steel was injured.

Donaldson, 45, of Parkfield View was found guilty of his murder and sentenced to 24 years.

Sladek, 39, also of Parkfield View was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 11 and a half years.

Hargreaves, 52, of Parkfield View was found guilty of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft. She was sentenced to three years.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

“Ultimately, Tony Steel has lost his life trying to help a friend. The willingness of these defendants to resort to violence to get their message across shows they are dangerous individuals who deserve to be behind bars.

“This has been a complex investigation as detectives have worked to understand the events that led up to Tony’s untimely death, including the earlier assaults on one of his friends.

In a statement following the verdict, Mr Steel’s wife Rachel Knight said: “There are no words to describe the impact losing Tony has had on us all as a family.

"Tony was a hard-working family man, who enjoyed life; and on the night of his tragic death, he was doing what he always did, being there for people he loved and cared about.

"Unfortunately, this cost him his life. Tony was loved by so many people, and this will continue in his absence.

“We as a family would like this to be a warning to everyone in the hope that no other families suffer in the way we have. Knives cost lives.”

