A man has been charged after allegedly brandishing weapons at a police station in Bradford.

Police arrested a man shortly after 10am on 1 April after he entered Trafalgar House Police Station carrying a weapon.

The man was swiftly detained and arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and threats to kill.Adil Akksar, 29, of Chapel Street, Bradford has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court on 3 April.

