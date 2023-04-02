Two men have been guided to safety by a drone after falling asleep on a nightclub roof.

The pair thought the night club roof in Lincoln was an acceptable place to have a quick kip at 5:30 this morning.

Police say they received a call from staff at the nightclub concerned for the safety of the pair.

Drones operated by Lincolnshire Police were deployed. After discovering the two men the drone guided them to safety with its spotlight.

Staff from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also helped in the rescue efforts.

Kev Taylor, Chief Drone Pilot, Lincolnshire Police, said: “The footage shows how we can use this technology to keep people safe and fight crime. It was a busy evening last night and this is just one example of keeping people safe. Drones really support police work by offering that eye in sky view that helps officers on the ground.”