A Lincolnshire wildlife charity say they have been targeted by 'mindless' and 'senseless' vandals after their van was damaged.

This morning (2 April) Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue found the windows and windscreen of their vehicle had been smashed, leaving it unserviceable for the "wildlife and marine life it's dedicated to."

In a statement online, the organisation said: "Acts like this only go to show how low some people can stoop, the victims to this attack are the animals that we serve across Grimsby, Cleethorpes and often beyond, who may now struggle to receive the help they desperately need or face delays in help during difficult time critical rescues.

"Technical rescues such as water rescues, swan rescues, those needing ladders, marine-life and large wildlife transports, so on and so forth will all be halted until the van is repaired and suitable night time storage for it can be located."

Glass shattered all over the seats of the van Credit: Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue

They are asking people to check CCTV and other cameras to see if they can identify who may have been behind the attack.

They added: "We’ve accomplished a lot as a team over the last couple of months. Especially with so much more working relations with other rescues who we’ve built a very strong bond, we’ve joined the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council and also arranged new and exciting courses for our volunteers to expand on their knowledge with specialist trainers, our team are looking very excited to what is to come but, a situation like this is an attack on every volunteer and animal."