A teenager who was fatally stabbed after the taxi he was travelling in was forced to stop has been named by police investigating his murder.

Jamie Meah, who was 18, died in hospital after being attacked in Armley, Leeds on Friday evening.

A 16-year-old boy also suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The victims had been in a taxi when they were stopped by people in another vehicle at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace.

They were then attacked on the street by the suspects who were carrying bladed weapons.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police have been investigating the attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace. Credit: PA

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck from West Yorkshire Police said: “A number of wide ranging enquiries remain ongoing into this very serious offence by detectives and I want to thank residents who have come forwards with information so far.

“I can promise residents that all necessary resources are being employed to investigate the murder of Jamie and the attack on a 16-year-old.

“I would like to renew our appeal for anyone who has information about the attack or footage which could assist our investigation to contact us.

“If you saw the attack on the victims, have footage of it or of suspects arriving at or leaving the scene then please get in touch with detectives here at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

