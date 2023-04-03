Two people have been injured after a ceiling collapsed on them.

Emergency services were called to an address in Leeds Road in Huddersfield around 11pm on Sunday, with initial reports suggesting a building had collapsed.

Two fire crews were sent to the incident, but found it was a ceiling which had collapsed inside the building and not the building itself.

The injured people, believed to be two men aged 25 and 29, were taken to hospital, but Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed their injuries are not believed to be serious.

