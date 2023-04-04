An abandoned dog has overcome his "rough start" to make the grade as a member of the South Yorkshire Police canine unit.

Buzz was found wandering the streets of Bradford in August 2021.

Despite being microchipped, attempts to reunite him with his owner failed when they avoided all contact.

Instead he was referred to the South Yorkshire force after showing potential as a police dog.

Since being taken on by the force, Buzz has been involved in 26 arrests, 71 pursuits and 38 missing people searches.

His handler PC Ash Green said: “Over the past year Buzz has gone from strength, showing that he was made to be a police dog.

“I joined the dog section in 2021 and was partnered with PD Buzz in 2022. Our relationship is strong, and I trust him to protect me. His rough start in life hasn’t impacted on his loyalty and power to protect, we respect each other and face everything as a team."

Among his notable interventions, Buzz helped in the arrest of a man who was threatening a woman in Sheffield in October 2022.

He was named South Yorkshire Police Animal of the Year last year.

PC Green added: “Our first year has been amazing, I believe I have the best job in the world, spending every day with my best friend. I am looking forward to what the next chapter of our career holds.”

