Drivers are being warned that disruption on the M62 in West Yorkshire could last throughout the day after all traffic was held for emergency bridge repairs.

Traffic had to be stopped temporarily between J31 for Castleford and J30 for Wakefield at 7.18am on Tuesday, 4 April.

Although vehicles were later released, one lane remains closed.

Travel time is currently at around 40 minutes and there is five miles of congestion on the approach.

A spokesperson from National Highways said: "Disruption is likely to be ongoing throughout the day."

The lane closure is in place as more repairs are needed on the bridge joint.

