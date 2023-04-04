The westbound side of the M62 in West Yorkshire was closed on Tuesday morning after damage to a bridge.

The carriageway was shut between junction 31 for Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield after a bridge joint over the River Calder snapped.

National Highways said the structure was being inspected and specialist resources and contractors were being arranged to carry out emergency repairs.

Traffic was queueing for several miles. Credit: National Highways

A spokesperson said: "Congestion is building and road users are advised to plan ahead or delay their journey."

According to the traffic information service Inrix, there was queuing traffic to the A1M interchange.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.