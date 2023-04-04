A man who called a woman he met on a dating app more than 500 times in two days has been jailed.

Jamie Norris sent the woman hundreds of "cruel and nasty" messages in a long-running campaign of harassment, a court was told. The 31-year-old made abusive threats, branded her "scum", locked her out of her Facebook business account and repeatedly pestered her to drop charges against him, Hull Crown Court heard. Benjamin Donnell, prosecuting, said that the woman began talking to Norris on a dating app in August last year and he moved into her home in October. The relationship was short-lived and she told him that it was over that same month."She changed her number after this relationship," said Mr Donnell. The woman discovered a few weeks after Norris had moved out that she was pregnant and telephoned him, from a withheld number, to tell him.Norris managed to obtain her new number and continued to harass her, until she contacted police and changed her number again."That afternoon, the communication from the defendant started to turn nasty," said Mr Donnell. "He sent her two Facebook messages calling her 'scum' and a 'cheat' and that 'social will know'. He sent further messages and voice messages via Facebook, which were abusive, and called her names."On 14 December, she discovered that her Facebook business page had been altered to "Cheat" and the password had been altered, locking her out of the account.From 12 to 13 December, she received 510 calls from Norris. "In some of the messages, he said that he is going to watch her house and, if she enters into another relationship, he will hurt her new partner," said Mr Donnell.The abuse continued on 20 December, when she received further messages to her Facebook accounts in which he called her "scum" and a liar. "She received some very abusive messages from him on her Instagram account in which he repeated that he was going to watch her house and that 'liars deserve to get beaten'," said Mr Donnell."While giving her statement to the police on 21 December, she was still being bombarded with abusive messages."

'Social will take your kids'The following month, he sent the woman a message saying: "I'll go to jail but social will take your kids off u too with what I have on u". He sent further "relentless and abusive" messages, the court heard.When she blocked his social media accounts, he created others and continued to harass her. The abuse became "particularly sinister" when he threatened to post intimate naked pictures of her on social media.Norris was arrested on 27 January and was given a bail condition not to contact her directly or indirectly. "Despite this condition, the defendant continued to contact her via social media accounts," said Mr Donnell."He asked her to drop the charges against him, claiming that it was not fair on his mother and that the complainant had pushed him to behave in this way. He told her that, if she did not drop the charges, then social services will take her children off her and she would be sent to prison."This scared her and she felt compelled to try to "drop" the charge. "She says that she felt pressured and coerced into doing this and she contacted the police to retract her statement," said Mr Donnell."The defendant repeatedly asked her to call the police and chase the charges being discontinued. Thankfully, eventually she admitted that she was being pressured into doing it by the defendant."The woman later said: "These further incidents have caused me further stress and alarm. I have not left my house and have locked my doors. I have not let my kids leave the house when they wanted to go and play on the grass outside because I just feel that he could be outside, lingering around watching me."I have made it very clear that I do not want him to contact me and any reasonable person would know that this number of messages and calls and the content of the messages would not be seen as acceptable."Norris, of Mayfield Street, Hull, admitted harassment and intimidating a witness.He was jailed for two years and eight months. He was given an indefinite restraining order.