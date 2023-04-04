A pregnant woman fell 40-50ft to her death after allegedly being pushed by her husband, a murder trial has been told.

Kashif Anwar, 29, is accused of murdering Fawziyah Javed by pushing her from Arthur's Seat, in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, in September 2021. She died along with her unborn child.

Sgt Alastair Paisley, a crime scene manager at the site of the incident, told the fifth day of the trial at the High Court at Edinburgh he estimated Ms Javed, who was 31, had fallen "between 40 and 50ft".

Jurors were shown drone footage and images of the site.

The footage showed a cone on the side of the hill, indicating where Ms Javed first landed, and images of a tent which had been placed over her body on the hillside after she died.

Det Sgt Christopher Edmund told the jury that mountain rescuers had been called in to help recover the body as it was in an "extremely difficult location to get to".

Ian Duguid KC, Anwar's defence, told the court that during his client's police interview shortly after the incident, Anwar said he and Ms Javed had left the summit of the landmark because it was busy and Mr Anwar thought they should go home.

Sabeen Rashid, 43, a major crime analyst, also gave evidence, going through a 97-page telecoms report.

Pictures from Arthur's Seat were shown, timed between about 8.06pm and 8.30pm taken on the phone attributed to Ms Javed, which included selfies of herself and her husband.

A mourner lays flowers at Arthur's Seat. Credit: PA

As part of the report, Ms Rashid told the court that a six-second call was made from the phone attributed to Ms Javed at 9.19pm to the device attributed to her father, and at 9.20pm there was a call to the number associated with Anwar's father's phone, which lasted one minute.

The trial has previously heard that Anwar, from Pudsey, Leeds, was violent and abusive towards his wife before her death and that she wanted to leave the marriage.

The couple were on a four-day trip to Edinburgh when Ms Javed died.

Anwar denies all the charges against him, including one of acting in a threatening and abusive way towards his wife at a hotel in Edinburgh the day before the alleged murder.

The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.