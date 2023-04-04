A fed-up resident of Grimsby has installed a tongue-in-cheek sign outside her home aimed at dog walkers who persistently allow their pets to foul on the pavement.The woman said residents of Legsby Avenue were "absolutely sick and tired" of people failing to pick up after their animals.

She put up a sign which reads: "Thank you for your donations of manure! We now have quite enough! No more donations please!"The woman, who asked not to be named, told the Grimsby Live website the problem had gone on for years."It's been a big issue for quite a while because we're near People's Park so it's a direct route, but whatever you do just doesn't work.

"It's horrendous. So I put [the sign] up two weeks ago, but the problem has been worse since then. I really don't know why."We're putting a Ring doorbell camera up to name and shame the culprits. I think it's the only way to stop them. Unless you catch somebody in the act it's just a little present there waiting for you every time you step out out onto the pavement."

The woman installed the sign outside her home in Legsby Avenue. Credit: MEN Media

She said she is met with dog mess outside her property at least once every few days."Everybody is the same down the block, we're all just absolutely sick and tired of it," she said.

"It's just prolific and it's disgusting. If you're a dog owner, you know what a dog does, so be responsible, do the right thing and pick it up and put it in the bin."I've tried to be lighthearted about it and say 'Look, this is an issue, can you just be aware', but it seems like they're sticking two fingers up at me."A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) means dog walkers can be fined £100 for failing to clear up their mess. A North East Lincolnshire Council spokesperson urged people to report culprits.They added: "Most dog owners take responsibility for their pets, unfortunately a careless few choose not to. Enforcement officers will fine anyone £100 for not picking up after their dog or not carrying a bag or other means to pick up their dog’s mess."

