A cyclist died after being hit by a car as it overtook another vehicle on a country road, police have said.

The 59-year-old was riding on Denton Road, alongside the River Wharfe in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, on Sunday 2 April when he was involved in a collision with a blue Audi Q2. He died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said the Audi was travelling behind a Skoda car before the crash happened at around 5pm.

A spokesperson said: "The cyclist had signalled to turn right over Denton Bridge, when the blue Audi, which was behind the white Skoda, attempted to overtake, colliding with the cyclist."

The man's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Two men from Bradford, aged 19 and 24, who were in the Audi were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

