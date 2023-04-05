Police have been given extra powers to stop and search suspects after two teenagers were attacked by a group in Leeds.

The 15-year-old boys were seriously injured in the incident on Louis Street in Chapeltown at around 11pm on Tuesday, 4 April.

One of the boys was shot with a ball bearing, which was left embedded in his hand, police said.

Both of the victims were taken to hospital needing surgery, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say they believe the boys were attacked by a group of four or five males.

Following the incident, police officers have been given extra stop-and-search powers in the area between Sheepscar and Moortown.

The increased police powers, under Section 60, have been brought in for an initial 24-hour period beginning at 1.30am.

SIO Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: "We believe that the two males were attacked by a group of four to five males who decamped from what was described as a small, dark hatchback vehicle and would appeal to anyone who saw a similar vehicle in the area at the time to contact us.

"One of the injured males had a ball bearing embedded in his hand and our information suggests that a discharge of a weapon occurred."

