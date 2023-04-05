YouTuber KSI has visited a mosque in Bradford days after he used a racial slur in a recent video.

In the now-deleted YouTube video with his group the Sidemen, KSI used the four-letter term during a Countdown-inspired challenge.

The 29-year-old boxer and rapper, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, then apologised on Twitter - saying he was taking a break from social media as he had been "messing up a lot" lately.

KSI visited the Al-Hikam Institute in Bradford on Tuesday, 4 April, and spoke to Imam Muhammed Asim Hussain.

In the clip, the Imam can be heard saying: "It's part of learning. He's here to learn. He's never been in a mosque."

It comes after KSI previously apologised in March 2021 for using a slur against transgender people, saying he "honestly didn't even know they were slurs. I know now though".

KSI rose to fame as part of the Sidemen, whose YouTube channel has more than 18 million subscribers. He has made headlines more recently as one of the celebrities behind the popular energy drink Prime.

