Repairs to a motorway bridge which started more than a year ago could take until next year to finish.

Engineers began work on the M62 Ouse Bridge in Goole, East Yorkshire, in March last year after a joint was found to be damaged.

Further investigations revealed all eight joints across both carriageways needed replacing. Traffic restrictions and a 30mph speed limit have been in place since.

National Highways said it hoped to complete the project by the autumn, but has now extended its timescales.

A spokesperson said: "We are working hard with our contractors to minimise delays to the programme as much as possible. We expect the works to be completed, both east and westbound carriageways, during the early part of 2024."

