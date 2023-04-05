Warning: This article contains distressing details

A man who told a child it "had to happen" as he attacked him with a knife before assaulting another child has been found guilty of attempted murder.

George Yates, 41, had already pleaded guilty to wounding and attempted wounding following the incident in June last year, but denied two counts of attempted murder. He was found guilty following a week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Jurors were told Yates, of Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, had walked up behind the first child without warning, pulled down their hood and cut their neck with a long knife.

Prosecutor Robert Stevenson told the court Yates said to the child "it's got to happen" and "it has to be done".

In an attempt to stop him, another child screamed and told him to leave them alone.

Mr Stevenson said: "The defendant tried to do the same to [the other child]. He got them on the floor and grabbed them and tried to cut their neck."

Another child became involved and managed to take the knife from Yates, the court heard, before two nearby members of the public heard the screams and intervened.

The court heard one of the witnesses put their hoodie around the wound to stem the bleeding.

Emergency services found Yates having cut himself and taken a drug, the court heard. The first child was taken to hospital where it was found he had suffered life-threatening injuries.

In statements to the court, Yates' mother and two brothers told how he had financial and family pressures leading up to the attack.

Yates will be sentenced on 16 June.

