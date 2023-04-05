The new Rob Burrow Marathon will return to Leeds in 2024, organisers have announced.

The 26.2-mile run takes place for the first time on 14 May this year in honour of the Leeds Rhinos legend, following his battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Organisers said more than 12,000 runners had signed up to take part and the "overwhelming response" showed there was clear demand for it to be repeated.

Cllr Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader, said: "The fantastic response to the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has shown once again that ours is a truly great sporting city.

"I’m sure, therefore, that people across Leeds and beyond will welcome the exciting news that the event has already been confirmed to return next year."

The 2024 event will again be a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All. It will take place on Sunday, 12 May.

Burrow said: "I am truly honoured that the marathon will be returning again next year in my name. Leeds is such a wonderful city and I am so grateful for all the support the city has shown not just for me and my family, but for the event and the entire MND community."

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and has since campaigned to raise awareness and funds for those impacted. His friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield has taken on a series of gruelling fundraising challenges to raise money for MND charities.

Next year’s marathon will again raise funds for the two main partner charities – the Leeds Hospitals Charity and MND Association. However, each runner will also be encouraged to fundraise for a charity of their own choice.

Sinfield added: "Rob’s inspired me in so many different ways and I know through his own courage and determination that he has inspired thousands of others to take on their own personal challenge, whether that be for MND or their own charity of choice.

"The marathon is about more than just running, it’s about community. We were overwhelmed by the number of people supporting this year’s event and I hope that we see even more people turn out in 2024."

The organisers said the route would be announced shortly.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.