Two men who fatally attacked a good Samaritan after he intervened to stop them assaulting a teenage girl have been found guilty of his murder.

Reece Radford, 26, was repeatedly punched and kicked by Dereck Owusu and Louis James when he came to the aid of a 17-year-old girl in Sheffield city centre on 29 September last year. He was also stabbed. He died six days later.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Owusu, 39, of Rotherham and 46-year-old James, of Sheffield, had been out drinking when they saw the girl, who they knew, at a bus stop on Arundel Gate.

After an argument broke out, Owusu punched her in the face.

Mr Radford, who had been out with friends, witnessed the assault and stepped in, punching Owusu.

As he fought with Owusu and James, he fell to the floor and was attacked by the pair. He was stabbed in the process.

The court heard Owusu and James then walked away, but returned to the scene a short time later.

Det Ch Insp Rebecca Hodgman, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “While Reece was lying critically injured on the floor, Owusu approached again swirling his belt in the air, before striking it at a friend of Reece, who was on the phone to the ambulance. The men then fled the scene a second time.

"Reece’s friends and the teenage girl attempted to stem the bleeding from his stab wound. Police and paramedics were soon on the scene and Reece was taken to hospital."

He died on 4 October.

The knife used to murder Mr Radford had been discovered during searches of a drain on Shude Hill in the city centre three days earlier.

Det Ch Insp Hodgman added: "Throughout their trial Owusu and James have both claimed they had no idea how Reece came to be stabbed during that fight. The jury saw through those lies."

The pair were convicted by a unanimous verdict. They will be sentenced on 4 May.

