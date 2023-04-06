A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Sheffield.

The woman, in her 60s, died after being found seriously injured Hemper Lane n the Greenhill area of the city at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, police said.

Emergency services were called to Hemper Lane in Sheffield. Credit: Katie Brownell

The boy was found a short time later and arrested. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said: "This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened."

