A man has been found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Kashif Anwar, 29, was convicted by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh of killing Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the hill.

She suffered multiple blunt force injuries and died along with her unborn child.

Anwar, from Pudsey, Leeds, denied the charge but was found guilty after a week-long trial.

More to follow.