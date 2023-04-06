Police have appealed for information after repeated incidents of a road being blocked with wheelie bins in an apparent prank.

Humberside Police said residents of Marton Road in Bridlington had reported wheelie bins being laid across the road during the night "on numerous occasions".A spokesperson said it was an offence to wilfully obstruct a highway "for the obvious safety issues it can cause if a vehicle was to hit them when travelling, especially at night".

Commenting on a Facebook post about the incident, Karen Walkington said: "The people doing this have no thoughts for the safety of others. Not only dangerous to members of the public – what if an ambulance is travelling down the road with blue lights going? [It] could put the ambulance out of action."

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

