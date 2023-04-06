A theme park said it may suspend some rides out of "respect" after a police incident.

Bosses said Fantasy Island in Skegness, Lincolnshire, was open as advertised but access was limited.

A spokesperson said: "Some of our operational procedures may be adapted, and there may be some ride closures in place in order to respect the sensitivity of the incident."

It follows an incident at Roman Bank in the early hours of Thursday.

Drivers and pedestrians were warned to avoid the area.Lincolnshire Police has yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.