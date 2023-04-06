A teenager who groomed girls as young as 12 on social media has been given a custodial sentence of nearly five years.

Hull Crown Court heard how Kai Hutchinson, of Pembroke Grove, Hull, told the girls to take intimate photos of themselves and engage in sexual activity, leaving them suffering serious psychological problems.

He admitted five offences of sexual activity with a child and three of sexual communication with a child.David Godfrey, prosecuting, said that Hutchinson chatted with four young girls, aged between 12 and 14, through Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. He sent explicit pictures of himself to all four. He convinced two of them to reciprocate and engaged in sexual activity with them. Hutchinson sent intimate pictures of himself and "bombarded" one of the girls with messages. He pressured her for explicit pictures but Mr Godfrey said: "Eventually, she told her mum."

The court heard how he manipulated another victim into sexual activity. "She wasn't wanting to upset him," said Mr Godfrey. They had sex on at least 10 occasions but the girl described the relationship as "toxic", the court heard.The first girl said in a statement that the incidents affected her new relationship with her next boyfriend.

She did not want to get out of bed and cried all the time. The second girl said that the incidents changed her mentally. "I feel empty and feel low and anxious," she said. "I have been struggling to concentrate at school."The third girl said: "My life has never been the same since this happened. I have lost my appetite. My mind is constantly thinking about what happened. I feel anxious going out in public." The fourth girl had not given a victim statement.Dale Brook, mitigating, said that Hutchinson had no previous convictions. "He has never previously been in any trouble at all," said Mr Brook. Hutchinson had been remanded in custody in an adult prison for a few months."They are very serious offences," said Mr Brook. The sexual offences were "wholly inappropriate and illegal" even if the ongoing "toxic" relationships were consensual. Hutchinson was immature and he had been assessed as being a low risk of reoffending.As well as being sent to a young offenders' institution for four years and 10 months, Hutchinson was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and must register as a sex offender indefinitely.

