A huge sperm whale has washed up on a North Lincolnshire beach.Witnesses reported seeing the whale just off the North Promenade in Cleethorpes. It could be seen from the end of the pier.

Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue and a team of divers arrived at the scene to try and help the stricken mammal.

They hope to see whether the whale is in danger.

Rescue teams are working out what can be done to help the whale.

The whale is quite a way out from the promenade itself and members of the public are asked not to approach it.

