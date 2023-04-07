10-metre sperm whale washes up on Cleethorpes beach after being spotted on North Promenade
A huge sperm whale has washed up on a North Lincolnshire beach.Witnesses reported seeing the whale just off the North Promenade in Cleethorpes. It could be seen from the end of the pier.
Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue and a team of divers arrived at the scene to try and help the stricken mammal.
They hope to see whether the whale is in danger.
The whale is quite a way out from the promenade itself and members of the public are asked not to approach it.
