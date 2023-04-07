Play Brightcove video

Martin Fisher went to Scunthorpe Hospital's Disney Ward to see the handover

A North Lincolnshire biker group have been to visit children on a local hospital ward to hand out sweet treats for Easter.

The Scunny Bikers Easter egg run saw a convoy of motorbikes roar into Scunthorpe General Hospital on Good Friday to donate chocolate Easter eggs to young patients.

Towing specially fitted trailers to carry the presents, over 150 riders delivered dozens of parcels to the hospital car park for the children.

One hospital worker said: "It brings excitement at a time when they'd normally be at home."

The Health Tree Foundation, who are the hospital's designated charity, will share the gifts between the kids.

The bikers set off on their mission from The Old Farmhouse pub on Doncaster Road at 11am on April 7 2023 and collected eggs from shops around Scunthorpe.

Hundreds of bikers convened at a local pub before collecting the gifts

Collecting treats and toys from local supermarkets they arrived at the hospital in the early afternoon.

Event organiser Gavin Stubbs said: “All four major supermarkets are involved. Seeing the kids faces makes all the phone calls and emails all worth it."

Disney Ward Manager, Vikki McAlpline, said: “The children’s faces light up when they see all of the fantastic donations. It’s tough for children in hospital over Easter and this helps take their mind off what they’re going through.”

