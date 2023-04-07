A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a woman was hit by a car.

Marcia Grant, 60, died after the collision in Hemper Laner, in the Greenhill area of the city, at around 7.10pm on Wednesday (5 April).

A 12-year-old boy was found a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. He has now been charged with her murder.

Earlier today Marcia's family paid tribute to her. They said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit. We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the Family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and will appear before Sheffield Youth Court tomorrow (8 April).