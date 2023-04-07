The family of a woman killed in a hit and run in Sheffield say her death has sent " shockwaves through all who knew her."

South Yorkshire Police have named 60-year-old Marcia Grant as the woman killed in a hit and run in the Greenhill area of the city at around 7.10pm on Wednesday (5 April). She died after being found seriously injured Hemper Lane.

A 12-year-old boy was found a short time later and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.A statement from Marcia Grant’s family, said: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit. We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are underway and the Family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Emergency services were called to Hemper Lane in Sheffield. Credit: Katie Brownell

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said: "This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened."